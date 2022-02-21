TICKETS are now on sale for this year’s Pub in the Park.

The event in Marlow runs from Thursday, to Sunday, May 12 to 15 and will be hosted by celebrity chef Simon Rimmer along with Michelin-starred chefs Michel Roux Jr, of Le Gavroche, and Tom Kerridge.

The pubs and restaurants will include Kerridge’s

Marlow gastropubs the Hand & Flowers and the Coach.

The headline music acts will include Sister Sledge, McFly, Rag ’n’ Bone Man and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

For more information, visit www.pubinthepark.com