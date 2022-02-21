Monday, 21 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Secrets of rock stars

TWO old hands from the music world have announced a new tour.

Broadcasters “Whispering” Bob Harris and Danny Baker are coming to Oxford to talk about their reams of experience, witnessing the great names of modern music up close.

They have been backstage, front of stage, at home and on the road with all the music legends and, luckily, both have great memories.

Baker says: “Backstage tales, wild happenings and proper explosive laughs.”

Harris adds: “We have so many stories to tell you...”

Harris & Baker’s Backstage Pass is at the New Theatre Oxford on Tuesday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £37.40, subject to a transaction fee of £3.65. For more information, visit harrisandbaker.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33