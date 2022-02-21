Choral music from early 20th century

OPUS Anglicanum, a five-voice choral group from London, will present an evening of words and music about the early 20th century folk song collectors at the Catholic church in Goring next Friday (February 25), writes Fr Kenneth Macnab.

Recently featured on BBC Radio 3, the group explored the wonder and excitement of English folk music as they toured the land with bicycle, notebook and phonograph in hand. Memorable words and the wonderful music of Vaughan Williams, Butterworth, Cecil Sharp and Percy Grainger tell poignant and hilarious tales of Morris tunes and sea shanties, of ploughmen and washerwomen and of the race to preserve their inspirational music before the First and Second World Wars and technological change swept so much away.

The Arts and Crafts church in Ferry Lane dates from exactly this period and provides a beautiful setting for the evening.

Zeb Soanes will be the narrator for the concert, which begins at 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 to £15 and are available from www.galileegoring.org.uk