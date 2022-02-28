Two brass players promise a blast

THE fourth and final concert in the series of Winter Recitals Wallingford will take place next Saturday (March 5) at the Church of St Mary-le-more and is entitled “Brilliant brass: virtuosic brass music to blast away the winter cobwebs”.

Pianist Anita D’Attellis will be accompanying Ian Barlow on trombone and Dan Moss on trumpet.

Ian, a music teacher, musical director and composer, started playing the cornet at school in Surrey when he was eight.

He went on to play in many school and youth ensembles, completing his first published work, called My Little Tuba, at age 15.

He was musical director for two theatrical performances at college and became an accomplished trumpet, trombone, euphonium and tuba player but focused on the trombone as it was the only instrument he owned.

After working in music sales and as a trombonist onboard cruise ships travelling the world, Ian embarked on a career in professional music and as a music teacher in the Wallingford area.

He joined the army as a reserve musician with the Army Medical Services band followed by the Waterloo Band and Bugles of 7 Rifles, where he met trumpeter Dan.

Career highlights include arranging music for and performing at the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, performing for royalty at Windsor Castle, St James’s Palace and Buckingham Palace and working as a session musician for Nick Heyward of Haircut 100.

Ian is musical director for the Blewbury Brass Band, assistant conductor for Sax Bandits and musical director for The Carpathians, a jazz ensemble based in Little Milton.

He is also a trombonist in No Limit Street Band and is often seen in TV shows, adverts and music videos, recently featuring on Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

Dan grew up playing music in Gloucestershire, developing his craft in the Lydbrook Brass Band in the Forest of Dean. His professional career began in the Royal Marines Band Service, performing as a solo cornet player and he travelled as far as the Falkland Islands.

He performed alongside Gordon Campbell, of the BBC Big Band, and renowned trumpeter Derek Watkins, who is known for his lead trumpet work on the James Bond films.

On leaving the Royal Marines, Dan performed as musical director for Princess Cruises for many years.

He appeared on ITV’s The Cruise, which gaave him the opportunity to be the bandleader for an international franchise of The Voice.

Dan has always had a passion for jazz and big band music, which led to his New Orleans Dixieland show, which toured the globe.

Since settling down in south-west London with his family, he has returned to military music and serves as a member of the Royal Corps of Army Music in the Band of the Scots Guards.

Dan is proud to present two of his favourite trumpet concertos from the past century — Philip Sparke’s trumpet concerto and the self-named concerto of the late Armenian composer Alexander Arutunian.

Both pieces are lively, exciting works, known for their beautiful melodies and the technical application required to perform them.

Anita says: “Ian is playing a varied programme of pieces, including the Ferdinand David Concertino and music by Alexandre Guilmant, James Curnow and Camille Saint-Saëns.

“Except for the latter, these composers’ names may not be at all well-known to many but their music is exciting, light-hearted and completely accessible on a first listen.

“Both Ian and Dan are consummate performers and I’m anticipating a very exciting evening.”

The recital starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm. Wine and soft drinks will be available before the recital and during the interval. Tickets cost £14 and are available from www.ticket

source.co.uk/wrw22