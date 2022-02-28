Evening of gems from composer with short life

AS the hurly-burly of the curling at the Winter Olympics gripped a nation already storm-tossed and anxious, the third concert in the Winter Recitals series in Wallingford offered a very enthusiastic audience the welcome respite of listening to three musicians performing the work of Franz Schubert.

Schubert had a very short composing life as he died at the age of 31 and his epitaph stone reads: “Here music has buried a treasure, but even fairer hopes.”

The Schubertiade, a musical evening devoted to the music of Schubert, would have been a regular diary date and social occasion for lovers of his music.

This varied programme began with a three-movement Sonata for Arpeggione written for a fashionable instrument of the time, skilfully and sensitively played by George White on the viola. The variety of mood, timing and the way in which piano and viola parts exchanged the melody and explored some adventurous harmonies was an exciting opener.

Meryl Davies sang one of the concert highlights, a Goethe poem, Gretchen am Spinnrade, set to the rhythm of the spinning wheel treadle moving round as Gretchen sings of her love and longing. The emotional power of the songs about longing and restlessness was emphasised as each poem was recited by the narrator Annette Milburn, to introduce the song.

The soloist has power in her voice, which makes the quiet phrases very striking, and her interpretation of the songs was very special.

Much of the programme dwelt on love and longing but the mood lifted with a bucolic feeling of energy and hope in the final spring lieder songs, and The Shepherd on the Rock, which was a lovely trio, a lovely melodic piece with a clarinet part arranged for viola. Voice and instrument worked so well together.

The piano performances by Anita D’Attellis of two Impromptus for Piano (D 935) had a powerful impact on the audience.

An Impromptu draws the listener in as the pieces move forward. The main melody, which keeps returning, inverts and extends and moves from one hand to the other, is thrilling to look out for. An audience can follow the stream of notes as they flow across the air.

Anita’s playing of these two pieces was amazing, a very inspiring experience.

This concert was a superb Schubert showcase, the songs and instrumental pieces — full of emotion and feeling comforted those in the audience who know the works well, and provided a superb affirmation of the standing of the composer who created so much beautiful and well-known music in his short life.

Felicity Bazell