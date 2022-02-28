Three of folk’s finest

THERE’S a rare chance to see three of the finest folk musicians together on Monday night when McGoldrick, McCusker & Doyle return to Nettlebed Village Club on Monday.

With Mike McGoldrick playing flute, whistles and Uillean pipes, John McCusker playing fiddle and John Doyle providing the vocals and guitar, the trio have worked with names including Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Jools Holland and Joan Baez.

Friends since their teens, the men really gelled after working together on the BBC’s annual Transatlantic Sessions in 2007 and hit the musical circuit as a trio in 2009.

They released a live album in the same year and after many years of touring together, they released their first studio album, The Wishing Tree, in 2018.

McGoldrick is also a member of popular folk outfit Capercaillie and McCusker was in the Battlefield Band for 11 years and has released six solo albums.

Doyle formed supergroup Solas, who perform traditional Irish music.

The club in High Street, Nettlebed, is currently operating at 80 per cent capacity to ensure everyone has a little more space.

Tickets cost £19 in advance or £20 on the night. Doors open at 7.50pm. To book,

call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm or visit

www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk