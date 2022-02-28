Pop for good cause

IF you would like to enjoy listening to some old favourite tunes while supporting a local good cause, Readipop could be just the ticket. The line-up for this year’s festival includes Morcheeba, Sugarhill Gang, Badly Drawn Boy and Jesus Jones, DJ Format and Sunscreem as well as some local talent under its own record label, Riser.

Purple Turtle bars will be serving local real ales and craft beer and there will be street food, a record store and Reading’s indie urban market, with arts, crafts and clothes stalls.

Children are welcome, with free tickets for under-14s and a family area with storytellers, arts, dance and music workshops.

Readipop will take place at Christchurch Meadows in Caversham from Friday to Sunday, July 8 to 10.

Weekend tickets costing £49 and are available from www.readipop.co.uk/festival

• Readipop supports communities in the Thames Valley with a particular focus on disadvantaged, underprivileged and vulnerable people.