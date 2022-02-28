Shedding light on dark days of Fifties America

SINGER and actress Apphia Campbell was inspired by the life of musician, writer, director and civil rights activist Nina Simone.

The American wrote Black is the Color of My Voice, which comes to the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Sunday, March 6.

It was first performed in 2013 in Shanghai, where she was then living, before going to Broadway in 2014 and the Edinburgh Fringe five years later.

Apphia, who grew up in Florida, moved to the Scottish capital with her husband, Martin, in 2015 and they now have a three-year-old son, Julian.

The play’s protagonist, played by Florence Odumosu, is jazz singer and civil rights activist Mena Bordeaux.

The story explores an intense three-day period in her life, where she is suffering emotionally after the death of her father and locks herself away to undergo a kind of spiritual cleansing.

Apphia, who originally performed the role of Mena, says that while the show pays homage to Simone, who died in 2003 at age 70, she wanted to create more than a simple tribute act.

“It is really important for me that people connect to her as a woman and her story,” she says.

“I feel that most people when you see a biopic or story about a celebrity, especially a singer, they get really caught up in the fact that they sound exactly like that singer so they’re not really paying attention to the story.

“When I was originally performing it, I didn’t want to be constrained by trying to sound like her.”

The play features some of Simone’s most powerful and outstanding songs, including I Loves You Porgy, Love Me or Leave Me, I Can’t See Nobody, Mississippi Goddam and Feeling Good.

The singer faced a lot of turbulence in her life. She was born the sixth of eight children in 1933 to musician parents.

Her mother became a Methodist minister and, says Apphia, called her daughter’s music “unholy” and “the devil’s music”.

Her father still fostered her love of music and they would sneak out and listen to different artists when her mother was away.

In Simone’s autobiography, she talks about how she wanted to be close to her mother but it was impossible. Her mother was the matriarch of the family and the breadwinner with a lot of children.

Apphia says: “Her sister stepped in and played the role of mother, who was out preaching.

“The thing that bonded Nina and her father was, when she was four, I think it was, her dad had surgery, which was the first of its kind and he was left with an open wound.

“So she was his carer during this time and he just had to lie there.

“During that time, Nina was taking care of him and preparing his meals and all he could drink was Carnation milk with eggs and vanilla. I think that bonded them for life.”

Simone was a prodigiously talented pianist and the community helped pay for her piano lessons.

After graduating in 1950, she spent the summer at the Juilliard School preparing for an audition at the Curtis Institute of Music in

Philadelphia. Her family had relocated there in anticipation but her application was denied.

Apphia says: “She would put on these shows in the community so I think when you’re put on this pedestal, you’re like, ‘okay, these doors are going to open for me’ but they didn’t and she was really crushed by that.”

Simone and her family felt her rejection was caused in part by racial prejudice.

She was so infuriated by the racism of Fifties and Sixties America that she joined the burgeoning civil rights movement.

She spoke at civil rights meetings and marches, including the 1955 Selma to Montgomery march.

She responded to the racially motivated murders in 1963 of Medgar Evers in Jackson, Mississippi, and of four young black girls in Birmingham, Alabama, with the powerful lyrics of Mississippi Goddam.

Apphia says: “I’d like to believe that [this was] the time of her life that she felt the most needed, most invigorated, and that she was born to do that, that was her purpose.”

So what would Simone make of the world today and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement?

Apphia says: “I guess she might be like, ‘Oh, we still have to talk about this sh**? We’re still doing this?’

“Maybe she would be out there protesting as well and involved in some way. Maybe she’d come back singing Mississippi Goddam, or change it to Ferguson Goddam.

“Every generation has a movement and we’re all still fighting for the same thing and hoping to

progress. There has been progress since Nina’s era but there’s also major resistance — it is really troubling sometimes, with some of the similarities in terms of racism.

“Hopefully, the good is spreading in that same way.”

• Black is the Color of My Voice is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Sunday, March 6 at 5pm. Tickets cost £19 adults (concessions £17.50). For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk