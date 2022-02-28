Magical and mystical music of midsummer

AS the Chiltern Arts Festival enters its fifth season, creative director Naomi Taylor is hoping to bring a little escapism into people’s lives.

This year’s overall theme is inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream and the changing seasons.

Naomi promises elements of “fairy, folk tale, magic and mystery”.

“We’ve tried to get things that are a little bit otherworldly, allowing you to escape from day-to-day life,” she says.

The 2020 festival took place just prior to the first lockdown while last year it had to be rescheduled from late Febraury and and early March to six days in May.

Naomi says: “Someone was smiling on us as the dates in May were a week after the unlocking, so we ran our festival and pretty much every ticket we had available for those socially distanced concerts was sold.”

In fact, the rescheduling proved so successful that this year’s festival in May has been extended to eight days.

In the meantime, there will be a number of festival events this weekend, beginning tonight (Friday) with Tenebrae: Sounds of the Solstice at Dorchester Abbey.

This award-winning choir will perform music by Holst, Elgar, MacMillan, Maxwell Davies and Poulenc, among others.

Naomi says the solstice is a natural occurrence, associated with magic, midsummer and fairies and the programme will reflect that.

“It’s full of gorgeous choral music and there’s a harp in there as well,” she says. “I always think harp sounds ethereal and has that ability to draw you into other worlds.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) there will be a family event at the Chantry House in Hart Street, Henley, called The Story Orchestra: Four Seasons in One Day, at 10am, featuring the music of Vivaldi. This is an interactive workshop, where the story will be told by “Vivaldi” himself in costume based on Jessica Courtney-Tickle’s book. In the story, a little girl called

Isabelle and her dog Pickle wake up and spend the day going through the four seasons.

Naomi says: “You hear Vivaldi’s music while they’re exploring these things.”

The book itself is interactive with little buttons to press to hear an excerpt.

The workshop is recommended for ages three to 10 but all ages are welcome. Participants will be split into two halves.

Naomi explains: “One group will start with the music and the other group will start with arts and crafts. It’s all exploring the story that brings Vivaldi’s music to life.”

Musicians Eboracum Baroque will accompany the storytelling, playing Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on baroque instruments.

There will be a short singing and body percussion workshop focusing on a thunderstorm piece.

The workshop and live performance will last about 90 minutes.

In the evening Corvus Consort and the Ferio Saxophone Quartet will perform together at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, Henley. There will be works by Bach, Handel and Purcell among others but the highlight will be a new arrangement of In Windsor Forest, a cantata by Ralph Vaughan Williams, who was born 150 years ago this year.

Huw Wiggin, of the quartet and and Freddie Crowley of the consort, met online when the two groups collaborated in the first lockdown in 2020.

Huw, who grew up in Western Road, Henley, says: “Freddie arranged Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring as a project that we did online and he approached us and asked would we be up for playing the accompaniment on saxes with the consort?

“We did it all remotely and were all at home in our living rooms.

“It was particularly difficult for me — I remember it so well — because there was loads of circular breathing as I had to play a violin line and there’s nowhere to breathe, basically. I got there in the end.”

Freddie says: “It was a slightly weird way to kick off the collaboration but we eventually met in real life.”

He is a fan of the quartet’s 2018 album, Revive, whch features baroque instrumental music, transcribed and rearranged for the saxophone. “I remember listening to it and thinking it was amazing because obviously the saxophone hadn’t been invented back then,” says Freddie.

The two groups finally performed together at Winchfield Festival in Hampshire in August in an outdoor

marquee.

Freddie says: “It was acoustically challenging. The saxophone sound was doing okay in the space but the singers really struggled with being outside.”

The groups recorded an album for record label Chandos in November for release this September.

The two men are looking forward to tomorrow night.

Huw says: “St Mary’s Church is just such a beautiful space. It’s going to be great.”

Freddie, who will be conducting, adds: “We’ve got these two strands. One is the baroque and renaissance music, which is what we first started with, and the other is doing more 20th century and contemporary stuff.

“Saxes have this amazing flexibility — they can be string-like and lyrical, or brassy and punchy, or like a woodwind section, and they can be vocal.

“My background is choral singing and I thought that there was great potential to blend the two together.”

• Tenebrae: Sounds of the Solstice is at Dorchester Abbey, High Street, Dorchester, tonight (Friday, February 25) at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22, £25 or £28.

The Story Orchestra: Four Seasons in One Day is at the Chantry House, Hart Street, Henley, tomorrow (Saturday, February 26) at 10am. Tickets cost £5 per child.

Parents and carers can attend free of charge.

Corvus Consort and the Ferio Saxophone Quartet are performing at St Mary’s Church, Hart Street, Henley, tomorrow (Saturday, February 26) at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22, £25, £28 or £35.

For more information or to book tickets, call 01442 920303 or visit chilternarts.com/whats-on-2022