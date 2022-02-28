Orchestra joined by four soloists for spring concert

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will be joined by four soloists for its spring concert at the Hexagon in Reading next month.

The pieces to be performed are Beethoven’s Choral Symphony No. 9 in D Minor and Mahler’s Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring baritone Dominic Sedgwick.

From its humble beginnings in a marquee in Shiplake, the orchestra now has about 50 players from across the Thames Valley and is in its 52nd season.

Under the guidance of music director Ian Brown, it has an annual season of four concerts, featuring acclaimed artists.

The aim is to provide the opportunity for people to hear high-quality music at affordable prices, while giving local musicians a chance to perform the great classical orchestral repertoire to a high standard.

This will be the first time the orchestra has performed Beethoven's Choral Symphony, whose potent statement of brotherhood and fellowship culminates in glorious affirmation in the final movement.

The musicians will be joined by singers from the Reading Bach Choir, Henley Choral Society and the Glass Ensemble as well as three soloists provided by the Henley charity Opera Prelude, which supports young singers at the start of their careers, Eline Vandenheede (soprano), Leila Zanette (mezzo-soprano) and Glen Cunningham (tenor).

Eline recently graduated from the Guildhall Opera School and is a member of Opera Prelude’s young artist programme.

She won the 2018 Franz-Schubert-Institut Lieder Prize and obtained a virtuoso award in the 2020 Vienna International Music Competition.

Leila was on the Royal Academy’s opera programme and completed her master’s degree at the Royal Academy of Music. She is supported by the Josephine Baker Trust and Opera Prelude, with whom she is a young artist. In 2021, Leila was a Garsington Opera Festival’s Alvarez young artist, performing in the chorus of Eugene Onegin and singing the role of mezzo Corphyee in Le Comte Ory.

Glen is a recent graduate of the Royal College of Music’s opera studio, having completed a one-year master’s there and a bachelor of music degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has joined Scottish Opera as an emerging artist and has been touring Scotland with Opera Highlights. He will perform the role of Flute in Scottish Opera’s new production of Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream this spring.

Dominic graduated from the Jette Parker Young artist programme at the Royal Opera House in 2019, which he says drily was “a “great time to be newly self-employed”.

Fortunately, he was picked up as a rising star by the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, which created digital performances throughout lockdown in 2020.

Dominic says: “We sent music files to each other and you’d sing over the top of it, then send it back to be edited. Actually, the result was really impressive considering everyone was doing it in their bedrooms. I had my music track from my iPhone in one ear and I was recording on my iPad. I didn’t have a printer, so I turned my Macbook sideways.”

Dominic played Brother, Bobby in the Royal Opera House’s double bill, The Seven Deadly Sins/Mahagonny Songspiel, which was live streamed during lockdown in April and May last year.

He says: “I was lucky to do that but financially I had to find another job. I was doing customer service and converting a camper van.”

Dominic drove the old Ford Transit, with added solar panels, to France, where he performed as Merlot in Tristan und Isolde at the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence last year.

He recalls: “I lived in the campsite next to the opera house for 10 weeks and I’m going to take it to France this March as well. Having the ability just to leave the city and go out for a little drive and see the countryside was really great. It was on the bucket list for a while and I saved a huge amount of money living out of it in Aix-en-Provence.”

Dominic is looking forward to performing Mahler’s deeply moving Songs of a Wayfarer as it will be a challenge.

“Every baritone wants to test themselves doing it because it’s such a complex piece emotionally but also technically.

“When you sing with an orchestra, it feels like you’re singing with a cushion underneath you and you’re kind of wrapped up in the sound, so that does really add a different layer to just performing the songs with piano.”

•Henley Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert, Reading Hexagon, Sunday, March 13. Tickets cost £14 to £22 (under-16s and students half price). For tickets, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit

www.whatsonreading.com