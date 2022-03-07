THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
CELEBRATE the new season with Spring Serenade, a concert by Minerva featuring works by Elgar, Debussy and Vaughan Williams, at St Mary’s Church, Ewelme, on Saturday, April 2 at 6pm.
Minerva are Polly Armitage (flute), Heather Birt (viola) and Jennifer Hill (harp). Tickets (£15) from Ewelme Village Store, Derry’s Den, Benson, or email friends.of.ewelme.church@
gmail.com
