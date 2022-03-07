Cornucopia of musical theatre

AS the world of musical theatre begins to open up once more, audiences might be spoilt for choice. Where to start?

One way is to try a bit of everything at the jam-packed evening Showtime2, a celebration of music and dance with dazzling costumes and impressive lighting and sound design.

Featuring songs from Mary Poppins, Miss Saigon, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Guys & Dolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Les Misérables, Showtime2 is under the musical direction of leading conductor, composer and arranger, Rob Alderton, who was employed by Andrew Lloyd Webber to work on his own catalogue of musicals.

A former member of the band Sailor, Rob plays piano, keyboard, bass guitar, accordion, drums and guitar and has played piano for people including Cliff Richard and Freddie Starr.

In November, his musical This is Jess, a one-woman show set in Wallingford and referencing local landmarks, premiered at the Corn Exchange to great acclaim.

As the musical director and producer of the Corn Exchange’s collaboration with Crescendo Music, Rob is known to many in Wallingford for The Sherman Show, Showtime and the last live theatre before the March 2020 lockdown, Guys & Dolls.

Rob is a fan of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and owns and runs chittyhire, specialising in hiring cars and props from the film.

• Showtime2 is at the Corn Exchange, Wallingford, from Wednesday to Saturday, March 9 to 12 at 7.30pm. For more informtion, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk