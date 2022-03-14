Thank you for excellent series of chamber concerts (and the laughs)

THIS season’s final Winter Recital at St Mary’s, Wallingford, billed as Brilliant Brass, was indeed a brilliant occasion.

Anita D’Attellis, the pianist and the linchpin of the series, gave the expected fantastic performance with a somewhat unusual pairing, with trombonist Ian Barlow and trumpeter Dan Moss playing mainly music composed in the 19th or 20th century.

The first half of the concert comprised four trombone and piano pieces with piano providing wonderful and impressive orchestral reductions for some pieces.

The first, Alexandre Guilmant’s Morceau Symphonique op.88, written in two movements for a competition in 1902, was a great introduction to the range of the trombone and the possibilities of revealing both the player’s great dexterity as well as creating calm misty lyricism.

The piano opening of James Curnow’s Fantasy for Trombone, joined by a soft gentle trombone. set the maestoso mood for the first movement. This provided a clear contrast to the second spirited movement with its clever call and response sections and very spirited ending.

Ferdinand David’s Concertino for Trombone, op.4 (composed in 1837) reflected the times of the composition (Mendelssohn conducted the first performance).

As expected, pianist and trombonist created contrasts of pace and spirit as well as great melodies and an impressive fanfare and final sustained note on the trombone to complete the piece.

Saint-Saëns’ Cavatine, op.144, a recital piece for the advanced player, brought the first part of the programme to an end. Here the neatness, clear proportions and elegant melodic lines were expertly handled by Barlow while D’Attellis never disappoints.

The second half of the concert showcased Moss with his sparkling silver trumpet and the talented D’Attellis starting with the contemporary composer Philip Sparke’s stunning Trumpet Concerto.

The three movements of this piece reveal the possible versatility of the trumpet, the capacity for sensitivity as well as flashy playing and Moss rose to the occasion.

Woven among the rapid scale and arpeggio runs and final fanfares there were cool jazz-like patches hinting jazz blues on a summer’s evening.

My rough note says, “This piece has it all”: a terrific performance from trumpet and piano.

The final programmed piece, Alexander Arutunian’s Trumpet Concerto was written around 1950 and was played as one piece, although distinct changes as well as reprise of sections were clear to hear and link to the named movements in the programme.

There were unmistakable soulful interludes where Armenian and Russian influences could be heard, making me reflect how lucky we were to be listening to this gorgeous music rather than the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

But the joy of the evening prevailed with a most bizarre encore “performance” of a hunting tune played by D’Attellis on piano, Moss on a long hunting horn and Barlow on various other bits and pieces.

A strange end to a chamber concert but D’Attellis laughed a lot, as did the audience. Well done and thank you to Anita and her guests for bringing such an excellent collection of chamber concerts to Wallingford.

Susan Edwards