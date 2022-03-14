Another taste of Scottish band after lockdown re-awakening

SCOTTISH folk band Breabach celebrated their 15th anniversary in 2020 by joining forces with whisky maker Glenturret and releasing a limited-edition, single malt, Breabach 15.

At the same time, they welcoming a new member to the group, Conal McDonagh.

Then came the first coronavirus lockdowns, so they turned their minds to a digital project and completed a virtual tour of the venues they had planned to play.

These included Nettlebed Folk Club, where the band will be playing in the flesh, as originally planned, on Monday evening.

Breabach met on the busy traditional music scene in Glasgow and all are multi-instrumentalists hailing from north of the border.

Conal, who grew up Poolewe in the Highlands, plays the pipes and whistle and joined fellow Highlanders Megan Henderson (fiddle, vocals and step dance) and Ewan Robertson (guitar, vocals and cajon), James Lindsay, from Aberdeen, (double bass and vocals) and Calum MacCrimmon, a Canadian who has lived in Dundee since childhood, (bagpipes, whistle, bouzouki and vocals).

Conal says: “It was March 2020 when I got the phone call from Calum, so it was just as everything was starting to shut down, which was a bit of a shame, but it gave me a chance to learn the stuff and we did Dùsgadh in lockdown as well.” Dùsgadh, which translates as “awakening”, was a collaboration with Scottish Bafta-winning animator Cat Bruce on a short film with an original score. The film was distributed via the internet.

Conal says: “We did ticketed screenings, which got venues to put on. There were probably 14 or 15 venues around the country and Nettlebed was one of them.”

The film was available to view in both Gaelic and English, narrated by Margaret Bennet. The soundtrack featured five new tracks, each one composed by a different member of the band. Conal says: “It was cool to write music in that way and record stuff. It was the first time that any of us had done any sort of remote working with each other.

“We wrote and recorded the soundtrack from home and set up temporary studios in our cupboards and bathrooms and all sorts.”

The band are feeling optimistic about the year ahead with the release of their eighth album, Dion, due for release this summer.

The band had the honour of playing the first Nettlebed show to start the post-lockdown season in September.

Conal says: “That was the first time I’d been there but the band had been every year since it started. It’s a really nice place to go.”

• Breabach play Nettlebed Village Club, High Street, Nettlebed, on Monday, March 14. Doors open at 7.50pm. Tickets £18 in advance or £19 on the door. For more information and to book tickets call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk