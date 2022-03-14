Monday, 14 March 2022

Choral concert

REHEARSALS are under way for Henley Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert, where Beethoven’s Choral Symphony No. 9 in D Minor and Mahler’s Songs of a Wayfarer will be performed.

The orchestra will be joined by baritone Dominic Sedgwick as well as three soloists provided by Henley charity Opera Prelude, Eline Vandenheede (soprano), Leila Zanette (mezzo-soprano) and Glen Cunningham (tenor).

The concert will also have singers from the Reading Bach Choir, Henley Choral Society and the Glass Ensemble and will be conducted by Ian Brown.

The concert takes place at the Reading Hexagon on Sunday at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14 to £22 (under-16s and students half price).

For tickets, call 07726 459261 or email
hsoboxoffice@gmail.com

You can also call the Reading Arts box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit
www.whatsonreading.com

