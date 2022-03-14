Skid tells his tales

SOME OF Scotland’s finest musicians will be performing unplugged sets in a setting that will be up close and personal.



Punk band The Skids formed in 1977, when Richard Jobson and school mate Stuart Adamson joined forces. They had hits with Charade, Masquerade, Wide Open, Working for the Yankee Dollar and Into the Valley. They then disbanded and formed Big Country.

Original members Bruce and Jamie Watson will perform acoustic Big Country favourites, before being joined by Richard Jobson for a very special unplugged Skids reunion.

Jobson will be sharing colourful anecdotes during the show, which takes place at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday, April 4. Table reservations and tickets cost £30. Info: (01491) 681048,

www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk