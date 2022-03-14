Community choir celebrates five years in harmony

WARGRAVE Community Choir is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

It was set up in 2017 by Kirsty Andrews, who teaches music at Robert Piggott Infant School in the village.

It now has about 55 members, ranging in age from their twenties to their seventies, who rehearse weekly.

Mrs Andrews said: “I set up the choir to bring the community together.”

The choir welcomes people of all ages and you don’t need to have any singing experience.

It sings a range of music from modern pop and rock music to songs from musicals.

The choir performed at the Henley Festival’s family Sunday in 2018 and was runner-up in the 2020 Let’s Sing competition in Reading out of 54 entrants.

It continued meeting online during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Mrs Andrews said: “Singing in a group brings so much joy to so many of our members.

“There’s a very relaxed atmosphere and lots of laughter and it’s always great fun.

“It also provides a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. I’d love for more people to join us. We welcome anyone at our weekly rehearsals — no prior singing experience is necessary and you don’t need to audition to join the choir either.

“We are a not-for-profit choir run by residents of Wargrave but we also welcome people from around the wider area.

“We sing a mix of genres, songs we enjoy. We use song sheets, so we don’t have to memorise our repertoire.”

The choir rehearses in the main hall at Robert Piggott Junior School in Beverley Gardens on Tuesdays from 8pm to 9.30pm. Each member pays £20 a year towards running costs and the choir offers bursaries as well as supporting the charity Music and Me.

Mrs Andrews said: “Music in Me is for people who cannot afford music lessons. We also provide instruments.

“If anyone would like to donate their old instruments to us we would be very happy to give them a new home. We also take donations via our website.”

For more information, email info@wargravecommunitychoir.co.uk or visit www.wargravecommunity

choir.co.uk