Movie songs

SINGERS are needed for a choral concert of movie soundtracks.

Charvil Choir is working on A Night at The Movies, which will culminate in a concert at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Saturday, March 26 at 7.30pm.

The choir will sing a selection of songs including Fame, Singin’ in The Rain, Hopelessly Devoted to You, City of Stars, We Have All The Time in The World and a medley from The Sound of Music.

For more information, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email

suzanneynewman@

btinternet.com