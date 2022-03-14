Monday, 14 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Movie songs

SINGERS are needed for a choral concert of movie soundtracks.  

Charvil Choir is working on A Night at The Movies, which will culminate in a concert at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Saturday, March 26 at 7.30pm.

The choir will sing a selection of songs including Fame, Singin’ in The Rain, Hopelessly Devoted to You, City of Stars, We Have All The Time in The World and a medley from The Sound of Music.

For more information, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email
suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33