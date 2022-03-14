More acts for Stonor

RUMER has joined the line-up for the Texas concert at Stonor Park this summer.

She is one of two acts who will support the Scottish rock band at the outdoor show on Saturday, August 13.

The singer-songwriter broke through in 2010 with her debut album Seasons Of My Soul, which earned her two Brit Award nominations and a Mojo Award for best breakthrough act.

Since then, Rumer has released another four top 30 albums and performed around the world.

Also on the bill at Stonor will be rising star Tom Speight, a Radio 2 favourite with more than 200 million streams to his name and a string of high-profile tours in support of Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, Stereophonics and Travis.

For tickets, visit www.lph

concertsandevents.co.uk