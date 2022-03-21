Choral society celebrates 70th birthday with concert

SOUTH Chiltern Choral Society is to mark its 70th anniversary with a spring concert next month.

It will combine with Reading choir Parenthesis with accompaniment from the Reading Symphony Orchestra.

The first part of the concert at Reading Concert Hall will feature two orchestral pieces, Claude Debussy’s La Mer and Carl Nielsen’s Helios Overture, performed by the orchestra.

The second part will feature Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, sung by the combined choirs.

The society was formed in 1951, when two village choirs, one in Peppard and one in Kidmore End, were both putting on concerts and members realised that it made sense to amalgamate the two.

In 1957, the choir started rehearsing at Chiltern Edge School, now Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge, where they have been meeting up on Monday evenings ever since.

The society was shaped in large part by its conductor, Gwyn Arch, who took over in 1965 and was musical director for nearly 50 years. He was made an MBE for services to music in 2006.

He died in June and will be remembered at a special invitation-only event at the concert hall a week after the anniversary concert.

Gwyn, from Sonning Common, was the father of Dave Arch, who is best known as band leader on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Publicist Jane Pares says: “A lot of the choir members remember Gwyn — they remember his style and being auditioned by him, as in those days it was very formal.”

The society is a four-part choir, with sopranos, altos, tenors and bass, about 80 members in total. It is now led by conductor and musical director Paul Burke.

During the coronavirus pandemic it carried on rehearsing via Zoom.

Jane says: “Nothing ever stopped for the choir and I think that has strengthened their continuity and the loyalty. They’re incredibly loyal members and there’s a lot of talent there.”

When the restrictions eased, the choir eased back into live meetings for rehearsals and managed a successful Christmas concert. The logistics of gathering so many people in a pandemic meant lots of spacing and at one point singing with masks on.

Jane says: “I think they’re amazing. I’m very impressed with their tenacity.”

For the anniversary concert, the choirs will be conducted by Stefan Hofkes and accompanied by pianist Ian Westley, a music teacher.

Jane says: “We’re very lucky that we’ve got two people who can really lead us through the pieces.”

• South Chiltern Choral Society’s 70th anniversary spring concert is at the Concert Hall, Blagrave Street, Reading, on Saturday, April 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15.50, £20.50 or £23.50 (students under 25 £10). For more information and to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.whatsonreading.com