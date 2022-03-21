Conductor’s big farewell

HENLEY Choral Society will bid their conductor farewell next month by performing a big, bold piece in an intimate setting.

Peter Asprey, who has spent six years with the choir, is looking forward to his grand finale in the main chapel at the Oratory School in Woodcote.

They will perform Mendelssohn’s oratorio Elijah, which had its premiere in 1846.

The work depicts the life of the prophet in the spirit of Bach and Handel, who the composer admired.

Peter, 40, who is moving on to work with Ealing Choral Society, says: “I’m looking forward to doing this together and making a bit of a thing of it.”

The choir of around 100 people will be joined by four soloists, soprano Philippa Boyle, mezzo-alto Mae Heydorn, tenor Edward Hughes and bass-baritone Michael Ronan.

The singers will be accompanied by Henley Sinfonia, an orchestra of 42 professional musicians brought together especially for this

performance.

Peter says Elijah is a grand composition with an enormous score.

“There’s a lot of transitioning from movement to movement and it all happens very quickly,” he says. “It’s a great piece.

“It’s actually quite rare to hear a work like this live because it’s such a big undertaking. To have the experience of hearing it up close and live, with four outstanding professional opera singers and an outstanding professional orchestra and a big chorus, is an incredibly exciting experience.

“The chapel is quite an intimate venue, which is incredibly exciting as the audience are going to be very, very close to the performers.

“I think that will be rather a spine-tingling experience.”

Peter, 40, who is also director of music at St Sepulchre-Without-Newgate, the National Musicians’ Church in the City of London, hopes to continue teaching some students in the Henley area.

He says: “Henley is a nice place and I’m going to miss it a lot.

“I love coming to the town, especially in the summer, where I can go for a walk along the river before a rehearsal. I also really love the choir. Everyone has been incredibly friendly and it’s a well-run choir with an enthusiastic and loyal membership.

“It has been a very happy job for me and I will miss it. I’ve made some good friendships and I’d like to stay in touch.”

• Mendelssohn’s Elijah is in the main chapel at the Oratory School in Woodcote on Saturday, April 2 at 7.30pm. Coaches will be running from Henley station car park to the venue, leaving promptly at 6.30pm and returning at about 10pm. Parking is

available at the school. Tickets cost £25 adults, £5 under-18s, coach tickets £10. For more information, visit

henleychoralsociety.org.uk