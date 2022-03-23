REBECCA POOLE has organised a benefit concert for Ukraine next week.

The singer-songwriter, who performs as Purdy, has collaborated with Sarah Gilbert, co-founder of the Creative Duck, in bringing together some well-known names for the gig at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday.

The performers include Henley’s own Nick Heyward and Carol Decker and there may be an appearance by Chris Difford of Squeeze.

Concert for Ukraine has already sold out but you can watch as a live stream in return for a donation of £30.

There will be collection buckets at the New Street theatre on the night.

Rebecca, who is an old school friend of Sarah, a marketing and social media creative, will be among the performers.

She says: “We both agreed we would like to raise some money for an aid charity and a concert seemed like the obvious way.

“I called up local friends and artists and was amazed at the result.

“Initially, we were nervous that we wouldn’t pull it together in two weeks but the wonderful people of Henley responded and the results are better than we wished for.

“I am so happy to have met our target and to have a sold out the show within five days of this brainchild.

“We are raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee to help with its work supporting and assisting the refugees fleeing from war.

“The images and stories that we have all seen and heard are harrowing and heartbreaking.

“We hope to raise just over £7,000 but who knows what we can achieve with the additional live streaming?

“We’ll also ask people to bring a little loose change along on the night for ‘selfies with the stars’.”

One donor, who preferred to remain anonymous, has already pledged the sum of £2,000. Rebecca adds: “The curating of this event really has demonstrated the amazing community spirit in Henley and that’s the kind of togetherness and connection that music always brings.”

Sarah, who created the graphic for the concert and says: “When Purdy asked if we were able to help promote the event, naturally we said ‘yes’.

“Henley has already implemented some wonderful fundraising initiatives and it has been great to help continue this momentum. Thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket to the event.”

Sarah was able to source the artwork for the graphic from Ukrainian artist Olga Shtonda, who is based in Kharkiv and is using her work to help charities supporting Ukraine.

Nick Heyward, who was lead singer in Eighties boy band Haircut 100, says: “It’s heartbreaking watching criminals slaughtering people in Ukraine and to not be able to do anything about it.

“That’s why at least we can do our bit to sing and raise money to help in some small way.”

The other performers include Jesse Smith, Jazz Morley and James Carrington.

Jesse, 31, who grew up in Reading and is now based in London, says: “Purdy has done an amazing job, obviously. She’s superwoman for getting this together at such short notice. It was easy for me — I just had to say ‘yes’.”

The singer, who last appeared at the Kenton a decade ago playing the lead in Tommy, spent a week in Ukraine in 2017. He was part of a one-off production, showcasing Ukrainian dancers and English musicians to go on an overnight cruise ship from Kiel in Germany to Oslo in Norway.

He says: “We rehearsed for a week in a studio in Kyiv. Apart from being beautiful people, the dancers were just so incredibly talented and hard-working.

“I hung out with the guys and explored a little bit. I really enjoyed my time there — the people were really lovely and my heart just breaks seeing all the stuff on the news.”

Singer-songwriter Jazz, from Bournemouth, says: “I’m thinking about the horrifying situation in Ukraine every minute.

“I wish there was more I could do. My heart and thoughts and strength lie with the Ukrainians today and every day until this is over.”

Singer-songwriter James, who is based in Lose Angeles, had a 2005 hit with Ache.

He says: “Very honoured to have been asked to perform alongside some great artists, including a couple of Eighties legends.”

Rebecca says: “Each artist has chosen songs that mean something to them. There will be a great mixture and a variety of styles. These are all brilliant artists and we’ve all come together to give our time and music freely.”

The concert will be about two hours long with a short interval.

You can help see the musicians perform with a donation of £30 by visiting www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/concertukraine