Intoxicating sound of cabaret

IN Moscow Drug Club, the talents of singer Katya Gorrie, accordionist Mirek Salmon, trumpeter Jonny Bruce, guitarist Andy Bowen and double bassist Andy Crowdy combine to create an intoxicating experience of gypsy cabaret and swing.

The band have played gigs from the WOMAD festival to the Royal Albert Hall as well as intimate bars and clubs and their influences include Thirties swing music, Forties German cabaret songs and Fifties Parisian songwriters.

Moscow Drug Club play the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Tuesday, March 29. Tickets cost £25 in the form of a music cover charge. For more details call (01491) 681048 or visit www.crookedbillet.co.uk