Originals recreate sound of the Sixties

CALLING all fans of the Sixties: some of the leading bands of the day are returning with the Sensational 60s Experience.

Mike Pender, the original voice of the Searchers, the Trems — all former members of the Tremeloes — Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich, the Fortunes and the Dakotas will revisit classic hits of the time.

There will be Searchers hits such as Needles and Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet and When You Walk In The Room.

The Tremeloes numbers include Silence Is Golden, Do You Love Me and Call Me Number One. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich had hits including Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend of Xanadu. The Fortunes brought us Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles and Freedom Come Freedom Go.

The Dakotas, originally a backing band associated with Billy J Kramer, are known for Little Children, The Cruel Sea and Do You Want To Know A Secret.

The Sensational 60s Experience (presented by Stageright Promotions) is at the Reading Hexagon on Friday, April 8 at 7.30pm and the New Theatre, Oxford, on Friday, April 22.