Jazz night with Jo

TWO days after her Concert for Ukraine (see left), Rebecca Poole will be staging her latest Purdy’s Pop- Up jazz night.

This time, she will perform with Jo Harrop, who started out as a session singer, accompanying Neil Diamond and Rod Stewart, among others.

She received plaudits for her debut album with guitarist Jamie McCredie, Weathering the Storm, in 2020. Her follow-up, The Heart Wants, was released in October and involved collaborations with 21 musicians.

Purdy’s Pop-Up jazz night is at the HAODS Studio, behind the Kenton Theatre, on Saturday, April 2 at 8pm (doors open 7.30pm). Tickets cost £21. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, although parties of seven-plus can reserve seats. There will be a bar. To book tickets, visit www.purdymusic.
co.uk/purdys-popup

