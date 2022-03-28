Ballet and the Beatles

IN the autumn of 2019, Royal Ballet graduate Sara Knight set her sights on taking her New York ensemble, Chevalier Ballet, to the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

They were booked to perform the UK premiere of their show Beatles Ballet — choreographed ballet set to the music of the Beatles, played live — in the spring of 2020.

But then the coronavirus pandemic hit so Sara moved the date back to this year.

However, their musical cohorts, Beatles cover band Across The Pond and the Taconic String Quartet, who had toured New York State and Vermont with them, were unable to travel.

Sara says: “So I was like, ‘Do I cancel? I really don’t want to cancel. Do I do it with recorded music?’ I called the theatre and said, ‘What do I do?’”

In a moment of serendipity, that very same day, British tribute band Beatlemania had written to the Kenton to see if it would be interested in having them on their tour in the autumn.

So the theatre put them in touch with Sara and a new collaboration was created.

Sara, who started Chevalier Ballet in 2018, says: “I think the Beatles are just phenomenal. I was trying to figure out a single word to describe them but you really can’t because they did the ballads to start with and then they’ve got this psychedelic side — there’s such a wide range of what they do.

“It’s a dancer’s paradise because you can just do so much with it.”

The performance will include Beatles hits from across the spectrum, such as A Day in the Life, Eleanor Rigby, Here Comes the Sun, Strawberry Fields Forever, Penny Lane, I Am the Walrus, In My Life, I Feel Fine, When I’m 64 and Yesterday.

Birmingham-born Sara can’t wait to introduce her home country to the 10 dancers in her company. She says: “Most of my dancers haven’t been to England — they all think London is England. To just have this experience, you know, a beautiful theatre, the fourth oldest in the country, I think it’s just wonderful.”

David Peterson, also known as Paul in Beatlemania, says: “It was weird how it happened. I sent out a mailshot and the guy at the Kenton got back and said, ‘Are you free in April?’”

He says the concert will be different for the band as they will not be out front.

“We won’t have to put on all the costumes and the wigs and everything,” he says. “We just need to look nice and smart and tidy and concentrate a bit more on the music.”

David will be joined by Michael Gagliano as John, Richard Petch as George and Joe Montague as Ringo, who have been a unit for six years and tour Britain regularly.

Michael starred in Let It Be in the West End and Broadway and has toured America, while Beatlemania, founded by David in the late Nineties, also star in the touring show The Magic of The Beatles.

Sara says the new collaboration is exciting after two years of

uncertainty.

“Finally, we can go out and reach an audience that’s different from the American audience and hopefully get a good response,” she says.

“I’m so excited to meet Beatlemania — in my eyes, they’re famous. Even the Americans know the band.”

The prospect of performing so close to Friar Park, George Harrison’s home, is a bonus.

David says: “We might have to make a little pilgrimage up there if we’ve got time.”

• Beatles Ballet, the Chevalier Ballet Company with Beatlemania, is at the Kenton Theatre on Friday, April 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19 adults, £17 concessions. The show has a running time of 100 minutes, with a 20-minute interval. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk