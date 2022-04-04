Waterperry outdoor opera festival back for fifth year

THE fifth annual Waterperry Opera Festival will take place in August.

There will be eight operas performed outdoors over nine days, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Ana Sokolovic, Svadba A Wedding, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, Janácek’s The Diary of One Who Disappeared, Wagner’s Wagner at Twilight, a concert of the Siegfried Idyll and the Wesendonck Lieder, Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, Jonathan Dove’s Figures in the Garden and Semple and Collinson’s Flora.

Guy Withers, artistic director of the festival, says: “The benefit of having an outdoor festival is that it’s making use of the beautiful gardens, the woodlands, the amphitheatre, the fields and creating opera in those spaces.

“It really gets people out of their houses, their urban environments and the concrete jungle and into something very magical.”

The festival takes place at Waterperry House and Gardens in Oxford from Friday, August 12 to Saturday, August 20. Tickets range in price up to £60.

There are discounts available for blue light card holders and those in receipt of benefit support as well as under-30s and under-16s.

The box office opens on Monday, April 11. For more information, visit www.waterperryoperafestival.co.uk