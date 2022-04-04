Still going strong with folk classics

LINDISFARNE have staying power. When the band released their second album, Fog on the Tyne, in 1971, it spent 56 weeks in the charts, including six at the top.

The earworm title track was re-released in October 1990, this time with footballer Paul Gascoigne singing,and reached No 2 in the singles chart.

Now founder member Ray Laidlaw and frontman Billy Mitchell are touring the country with The Lindisfarne Story, Chapter Five: 50 Years of Fog.

Laidlaw, the ever-present drummer, has kept a diary of the band’s exploits and promises lots of anecdotes in between classic tracks such as Lady Eleanor, Meet Me on the Corner, Fog on the Tyne and Run for Home.

Mitchell, the vocalist who also plays guitar, keyboards and harmonica, knew the band in the early days.

He was in breakaway band Jack the Lad in 1973 with Ray and Rod Clements, and officially joined Lindisfarne at the third time of asking in 1996.

The Lindisfarne Story comes to Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (doors open at 7.50pm).

The club is running at 80 per cent capacity to give everyone some space.

For more information and to book tickets, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk