Concert aid

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave next Sunday (April 10) from 3pm to 4pm.

This will feature two acclaimed musicians, cellist Laura Anstee, who lives in the village, and harpist Sally Pryce.

They will play some music by Ukrainian composers and there will also be songs from West Side Story and The Sound of Music performed by Rosie and Katie Dart.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from the H’artisan coffee shop in High Street, Wargrave, or email tickets@pursuitnha.com