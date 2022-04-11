Magnificent send-off for conductor with rare performance of work

MENDELSSOHN’S Elijah is a magnificent oratorio too seldom heard.

Perhaps a tale of peasants, failing harvests, hunger and the worship of false deities does not appeal.

How fortunate we were then that despite covid-induced last-minute changes among the soloists, the performance by the Henley Choral Society in the chapel of the Oratory School, Woodcote, on Saturday could go ahead.

The work opens unconventionally with Elijah’s great curse upon Israel’s erring people. Last-minute Elijah stand-in, baritone James Geidt, warns in richly sonorous tones of drought that will come if the people do not turn from idolatrous worship of Baal to God.

Mendelssohn’s Overture, played by the Henley Sinfonia, follows, capturing perfectly the surging echoes of Elijah’s curse.

With no change of heart and the people suffering the foretold drought, the choir opens with the arresting Help, Lord, dispelling any audience concerns that they might struggle to be heard above the Sinfonia’s large ensemble.

Indeed the choir throughout came across with commendable clarity.

The prophet Obadiah, sung here by tenor Edward Hughes — with rich tones in one of the many glorious airs of this melodic work — gently chides the fickle people: “If with all your hearts ye truly seek Me, thus saith our God.”

An angel, the soprano Elinor Rolfe Johnson, another last-minute but excellent replacement, advises Elijah to flee the people’s wrath. But Elijah is called upon to restore the dying son of a widow, sung with fitting passion by Johnson, and leading the choir into the beautiful Blessed Are The Men Who Fear Him.

King Ahab (Hughes) challenges Elijah to contest the authority of Baal.

Ever fickle, the people call Baal in the plaintive, “Baal, we cry to thee”.

Elijah wins, sending a young boy to scan the heavens for rain clouds. The boy is sung by Eleanor Vockins, whose elegant young voice announces the gathering clouds. The rivers flow and the choir concludes the first part with the resounding Thanks Be To God.

As the audience chatted in the interval, one heard either astonished excitement from those who didn’t know the work, or great praise from those who did.

Part two opens with the soprano aria Oh, Hadst Thou Heeded, leading to the stirring chorus Be Not Afraid.

Enter Queen Jezebel, sung dramatically to terrific effect by Swedish mezzo-contralto Mae Heydorn, reminding the people that Elijah “closed the heavens”. A trio of angels sings the lovely Lift Thine Eyes. Elijah departs for Mount Horab and the people at last sense the presence of God, Behold The Lord Passed By.

The work concludes with the glorious Then Shall Your Light Break Forth.

Despite the vicissitudes of covid, choir, soloists and orchestra were brought together splendidly by their conductor, Peter Asprey in this bravura production of Elijah: a fitting finale to his six years of work with Henley Choral Society.

The society’s next concert will be at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday, June 18.

J M Edwards