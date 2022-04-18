Monday, 18 April 2022

Concert for spring

HARPSICHORD player Adrienne Black will perform a series of pieces designed for the instrument at Concerts in Caversham’s late spring concert.

The music will include JS Bach’s Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue, the Italian Concerto and his English Suite in A minor.

Handel’s Harmonious Blacksmith Suite and a selection of French character pieces will also feature.

Adrienne will also play a fun Sonatina by Alan Ridout, which was commissioned by her teacher, Ruth Dyson, in 1972.

Concerts in Caversham takes place at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham Heights on Saturday, April 23 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.45pm and refreshments will be on sale before the concert and during the interval. Tickets cost £20 (under-25s £15, under-16s free). Call 0118 948 3220 or visit www.concertsincaversham.co.uk

