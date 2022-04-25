Folk five-piece bursting with material for post-lockdown tour

FIVE-PIECE folk band Ímar are bursting at the seams and ready to play some brand-new material on their first tour after lockdown.

The Glasgow-based band comprises five musicians, bodhrán player Adam Brown, uilleann piper, flautist and whistle player Ryan Murphy, fiddler Tomás Callister, bouzouki player Adam Rhodes and concertina player Mohsen Amini. All are current and former members of various folk bands, Mànran, RURA, Talisk, Barrule, Cara, Mabon, Mec Lir, King Chiaullee and The Lowground.

Mohsen said: “We’re made up of all different bands and put ourselves together because it just worked and we had such a good time playing this music together.”

The band, who have known each other since their formative years and have nine All-Ireland and eight All-Britain solo awards between them, went viral with their debut video release, L’Air Mignonne, in January 2016. Two hit albums followed, Afterlight in 2017 and Avalanche in 2018. In that same year, Ímar went on to win the Horizon award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, while Mohsen, who is famed for playing a 120-year-old concertina, won Musician of the Year. He said: “The concertina’s painful anxiety in a box, although I’ve volleyed it off the stage once and it was still fine, so they’re pretty robust.”

A new album is in the making. Mohsen said: “We’ve been busy in the studio, so that when we come out we can finally give people something new. We haven’t started recording it yet but in the show there’s going to be new material for everyone to hear.”

•Ímar play Nettlebed Village Club, High Street, Nettlebed on Monday, April 25. Doors open at 7.50pm. The venue is running at 80 per cent capacity. For more information and tickets, call 01628 636620 between 10am and 8pm only or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk