Rotary jazz night returns

THE Paul Sykes Band will be at full tilt on Saturday when the annual Jazz Night hosted by the Rotary Club of Henley returns to Christ Church Centre, Reading Road, Henley.

It starts at 7.30pm and tickets, available on the door, cost £15. Proceeds will go to Rotary’s Ukraine relief efforts and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

