Treat to hear world class instrument played professionally in church

THE latest concert in the series did more than its usual promise to bring world-class musicians to Caversham — it featured the sound of a unique and world-class instrument.

Adrienne Black is both a professional pianist and harpsichord player and her solo recital featured a reproduction of an 18th century Goermans-Taskin double manual harpsichord, made in 2010 by leading Massachusetts instrument-maker Keith Hill.

Next stop for this fine instrument was to be a recital at London’s Wigmore Hall the following Monday, so those attending St Andrew’s Church were clearly in for a treat.

Adrienne chose to feature some of the most well-known pieces of harpsichord repertoire.

It was fascinating to hear such familiar music in a live setting and on the type of keyboard for which it was composed. The church offered a highly complementary acoustic for the instrument, which was placed on staging, allowing the audience a fine view of both soloist and harpsichord.

As winner of the London intercollegiate Raymond Russell harpsichord prize, Adrienne had the privilege of travelling to Edinburgh to perform on an original 18th century instrument, part of the Raymond Russell collection — indeed, the original model of the harpsichord used in this concert.

The clarity of the harpsichord sound plus Adrienne’s virtuosic dexterity throughout provided a thrilling combination. This harpsichord has a double register, plus stops to alter the sound quality, which the performer selects by hand. pedals being a later invention.

Adrienne included a 20th century piece, Sonatina by Alan Ridout, composed 50 years ago.

Intended to be performed on a modern version of the harpsichord with added pedals, the piece is impossible to perform solo on a reproduction 18th century instrument, so Adrienne’s valiant husband Timothy Watts was drafted in to assist with “pulling out the stops” in the correct places. The Ridout Sonatina proved that the 18th century sound world could be reimagined and a piece very much of the 20th century, full of complex rhythms and dramatic brooding, works well on the harpsichord.

Originally commissioned by her Royal College of Music harpsichord teacher Ruth Dyson, Adrienne had the opportunity to play the piece to the composer and gain insights from him.

She also included three famous pieces of farmyard fun, La Rapelle des Oiseaux and La Poule by Rameau and Le Couckou by Daquin.

The soloist thoroughly enjoyed recreating the birdsong, clucking chickens and the cuckoo cries in her interpretation.

The recital officially ended with a commanding performance of J S Bach’s Italian Concerto in D minor.

Then there was a final treat for the audience: for her encore, Adrienne performed the Bb minor Prelude XXII from Book 1 of Bach’s 48 Preludes and Fugues.

This very quiet and reflective piece was performed on the church’s grand piano — the darker, more resonant sound of this instrument better suited to the contemplative mood of the music.

Elestr Lee