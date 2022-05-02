Composer likes the sound of village hall

A COMPOSER who moved to Northend during the coronavirus pandemic has found the perfect location for a series of chamber music concerts — the village hall.

Philip Cashian and his family moved to the village last summer from South London, where he had lived for 37 years.

Their new home used to be one of the village’s two pubs before it was converted into residential use 20 years ago and still has the White Hart sign outside.

Philip says: “The people before us discovered in lockdown that they didn’t need to commute to London, so they moved to Somerset, having just done the place up, which was ideal for us.”

He is equally enthusiastic about the village hall next door, saying: “It’s really beautiful with great acoustics. It’s double-glazed with heating and it has got a lovely wooden floor and high-beamed, vaulted ceilings, so it’s perfect for chamber music. It’s in really good nick.”

Philip, who is head of composition at the Royal Academy of Music, plans to invite young and upcoming classical musicians to perform at the hall.

He says: “I just thought this would be a really good thing to do post-pandemic. I know lots of really good people who have been through the academy or graduated and have got really good careers who will come and do concerts.

“After the last two years, for live classical music especially, so many classical musicians in London who are part-time or freelance have been just absolutely devastated.

“It just seems a really good thing to try to get some live music going again, especially for younger musicians and people who are getting going, to give them help in a small way.”

He plans to find a piano for the hall and has already raised £1,445 by crowdfunding.

The inaugural concerts will feature the Edenis Quartet, who will play Haydn’s String Quartet op. 20, No.5, Stravinsky’s Three Pieces for string quartet and Florence Price’s String Quartet in G major.

The Edenis Quartet is a new group comprising four students at the Royal Academy, Emmalena Huning and Mio Takahashi on violin, Dorota Kolinek on viola and cellist Gerard Flotats.

Florence Price (1887 to 1953) was an African-American classical composer and music teacher, who played the organ and piano.

She was born into a mixed-race family in Arkansas who moved to Chicago in the Twenties to get away from the Jim Crow conditions.

In 2009, a derelict house in Illinois that had once been her summer home was found to contain dozens of her musical scores.

The village hall can accommodate around 55 people, so each concert date will have two recitals, at noon and at 3pm.

Future artists will include Huw Watkins, Foyle-Štšura Duo, Tabea Debus, Robin Michael, Sing Healthy Choirs, George Fu, Trio Mazzolini and CHROMA.

Northend Concerts will begin on Sunday, May 22. For tickets (£15), email northendconcerts@gmail.com For more information, visit northendconcerts.co.uk