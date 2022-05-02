Singer disguises moral messages with melody

AMERICAN musician Dean Friedman describes himself as a realistic optimist.

The veteran singer-songwriter says this explains his latest album, which imparts a few unpalatable truths wrapped up in the form of comforting melodies.

American Lullaby, which was released last year, tackles issues such as racism, sexism, politics and guns with plenty of humour. One track, The Russians are Coming, now has added poignancy.

Dean, who will be returning to perform at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row twice next month, found fame in the Seventies with his songs Ariel, Lucky Stars (a duet with Denise Marsa), Rocking Chair (It’s Gonna Be All Right) and Lydia.

His songs are filled with storytelling and comedic moments.

The 66-year-old New Yorker explains: “American Lullaby is really my sort of personal reaction to everything that’s happened here in the States and around the world over the last six years.

“Everything from the pandemic to climate change, the crazy polarisation of politics that we’re facing, all exacerbated, at least in America, by our inexplicable love affair with guns.”

In the album’s title track, Dean looks at 400 years of American history and immigration.

He says: “It tries to address our two original sins, the massacre of the indigenous population and slavery, both of them abetted by our love affair with guns, and bring it into the present day.

“I realised that it was filled with difficult material but I found what I thought was a useful framework, that of a lullaby.

“If you think about lullabies in every culture, they’re parents singing very sweet, tender melodies to get their kids to sleep, but if you listen to the lyrics, they’re talking about all these terrible, horrible things that are going to happen to the kid.

“You know, they’re going to fall out of a tree and the bough will break and they will fall on their heads. It dawned on me that lullabies are sort of a parent’s effort to impart crucial information to the next generation without scaring the hell out of them.

“That’s the model I adopted for this album.”

There are lighter songs, too.

Dean says: “I wanted to balance all that with positive, optimistic stuff. Like The Birthday Song, which says that even in the middle of trying times, we need to celebrate those things that are precious and worth celebrating.

“I Wish You Joy says that you can’t understate the level of depression and mental anguish that people around the world are suffering, merely because of the lockdown, and that doesn’t even approach what’s happening right now in the middle of a real war.

“I am an optimist by nature but I try to be a realistic optimist. The album is a reminder that this is where we are but we can hopefully get to a better place.”

Dean’s earlier work continues to have resonance. He recently

re-released One Day (A Child’s Prayer), a track he wrote in the Nineties during the Gulf War and sang with his daughter, Hannah, when she was a child. The song is an ode to peace, viewing the world through a child’s eyes. The proceeds will go to aid in Ukraine.

He is returning to Britain for a 40-date tour that was postponed as a result of the coronavirus

pandemic.

Dean says: “It’s a bit of a schlep across the Pond but there’s always a really enthusiastic and appreciative audience so it makes it worthwhile.”

Performing at the Paul Clerehugh’s Crooked Billet is a particular pleasure.

“That’s always a fun gig because Paul’s a really good guy and actually respects and cares about the musicians,” says Dean.

“The food is so good and the folks look after you so well that I would play there for nothing but I try not to advertise that.”

Dean Friedman plays at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and May 10. Tickets cost £27.50 in the form of a music cover charge.

For more information and to book tickets, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk