Top Cash tribute act

JOHNNY CASH tribute act Clive John is on his way to Henley.

The musician is the only such act to be endorsed by the family of the American singer, who died in September 2003.

Clive’s Johnny Cash Roadshow pays homage and features Meghan Thomas as his wife and backing band the Roadshow Horns.

The show features some of Cash’s best-known hits, such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire and A Boy Named Sue.

• The Johnny Cash Roadshow is at the Kenton Theatre on Friday, May 27 at 7.30pm and has a running time of 145 minutes, including a 20-minute interval. Tickets cost £28. For more information, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk