Rousing performance by talented brass players in beautiful building

THE beautifully restored St Andrew’s Church in Sonning was the setting for an impressive musical evening featuring Ascot Brass.

The glittering sight of the 30 brass players with their range of small to extremely large instruments, tightly placed in the narrow centre of the church nave, created a strong sense of anticipation.

The concert began with a rousing March Celebration, filling the vaulted church with stirring sound that engaged the audience.

Steve Courtland’s arrangement of Stanley Myer’s Cavatina produced a haunting melody to sympathetically balance the mood.

Bulmershe School provided an ensemble featuring senior choir members and staff in a spirited performance of Counting Stars/Maps with piano and guitar accompaniment.

Their production of Radiohead’s Creep, sung for the first time live, surprised the audience with their close harmonies.

The school also performed as the Bulmershe Singers in a student-led choir with Feeling Good and This Girl is on Fire, arranged by Isabel Wiltshire.

Ascot Brass returned to play My Love is Like a Red Red Rose, showcasing the talented Mark Dallas on cornet. The audience gave an enthusiastic reception to his sensitive performance.

Musical director David Rudd explained that several of the performers also play with leading brass bands.

Stacey Hall, who is a regular with the Sandhurst Silver Band, thrilled with her melodic tenor horn solo in The Lark in the Clear Air.

David Daws’s trombone solo in Blue Bells of Scotland showed his extraordinary dexterity in producing such a range of harmonious notes, including the deepest and richest of tones.

Celeste Hexter, head chorister at St Andrew’s Church, musical scholar and music prefect at St Joseph’s College in Reading, gave two spellbinding performances accompanied by Ian Westley.

First there was A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square with Eric Maschwitz’s well-known lyrics and later Sea Fever, which is her A-level recital piece of the poem by John Masefield, composed by John Ireland.

The audience was entranced by her beautiful clear voice and engaging performance.

Ascot Brass continued to delight with the French-Algerian marching song, March Militaire, The Magnificent Seven, the stirring Cossack Fire Dance and the ambitious Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rudd introduced their final number, Fire in the Blood, by Paul Lovatt Cooper, by explaining this was first performed by the famous Black Dyke Band in the Royal Albert Hall as a sacred religious piece. It had three sections and featured Psalm 95, Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord.

St Andrew’s provided the perfect setting to enjoy and reflect on this devotional music, which swelled to its triumphant conclusion, ending such an enjoyable golden evening of music.

The evening finished with sincere thanks to the audience from the trustees of St Andrew’s and a warm invitation to see Ascot Brass perform again at their 21st anniversary gala concert at Reading Minster on Saturday, June 25.

Terry Grourk