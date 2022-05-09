Monday, 09 May 2022

Experience opera sung in English

Experience opera sung in English

THE Goring and Streatley GAP Festival is to introduce singers from the finest opera houses to create a Glyndebourne-style
experience.

Audiences can enjoy a performance of Mozart’s Così Fan Tutte in English in the setting of an 18th century barn and its gardens.

Local resident and professional opera singer Stephanie Bodsworth, who is producing the event, says: “Opera can get a bad rap. People worry they’re going to pay over the odds trying to follow an obscure plot, sung in an even more obscure language.

“This performance will be sung in English, so there will be no problem following the twists and turns of the story.”

Goring resident and international opera set designer Ilka Weiss is creating the set. There will be two performances on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5 as part of the 10-day festival.

Audiences can bring their own picnics or pre-order from the festival.

There will also be a workshop on the Saturday morning, where children aged seven to 13 can try out some singing, make props and tread the boards.

For tickets, visit www.thegapfestival.org

