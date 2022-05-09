Joyous, sparkling work for pianist

HENLEY pianist Anita D’Attellis is pleased to be playing with the West Forest Sinfonia again.

They will appear together in Reading on Sunday following the successful return of Winter Recitals in Wallingford, which she organised earlier this year.

The concert will include Fauré’s Pelléas et Mélisande and Mozart’s Symphony No 35, conducted by Philip Ellis and led by Giles Wade.

Anita will play Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No1 in G Minor, which she describes as “a joyous and sparkling work”.

She last played with the West Forest Sinfonia in 2018, performing Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

“They are such a fantastic orchestra, a really high standard, and Phil Ellis is very special,” she says.

“I had agreed to perform with them in October 2020 but, like all other events that year, it was postponed and kept getting delayed.

“It was very difficult for orchestras to operate through the pandemic.

“By their very nature, it was tricky to deal with the social distancing unless you had a huge venue and there were all the concerns over wind and brass playing.

“So this is going to be my first chance to play with an orchestra since covid and I am really looking forward to it.”

The concert will also feature Layla Baratta playing Martinü’s Oboe Concerto.

• The West Forest Sinfonia concert is at the Abbey School in Kendrick Road, Reading, RG1 5DZ on Sunday at 4.30pm (doors open at 4pm). Tickets cost £15 adults, £5 students and under-18s. For more information and to buy tickets, call 07977 050265, email tickets@westforest

sinfonia.org or visit www.wegottickets.com/

event/526727