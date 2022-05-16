Energetic six-piece

FIDDLE player Peter Knight has been in many bands, including Steeleye Span in the Seventies and The Wombles.

In 2008, he teamed up with percussionist Sacha Trochet and guitarist Roger Flack as Gigspanner and they toured Britain.

In 2015, the band took on two more members, Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin, initially as part of a special gig at Nettlebed Village Club but then they remained. In 2019 came the addition of melodeon player and Nettlebed regular John Spiers and the group became Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band.

The band have their roots in folk tradition but with their own songs and high-energy inventiveness.

They will be back at Nettlebed on Monday (doors open at 7.50pm). Visit

www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk