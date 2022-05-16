Summer concerto

THE Langtree Sinfonia, an amateur orchestra which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, will be joined at its summer concert by Elizaveta Tyun playing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D major.

This will be new musical director Dimitri Chrysostomou’s inaugural concert as conductor.

Elizaveta came to the UK in 2012 to study at Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester, then at the Royal Academy of Music. She has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, St John’s Smith Square, Muth Concert Hall in Vienna and the Glazunov Hall of the St Petersburg Conservatoire.

A finalist in the string section for BBC Young Musician in 2014, she was awarded first prize in the Grand Prize Virtuoso Competition in 2016. In addition to Langtree Sinfonia, Dimitri conducts the Long Ashton Orchestra, South London Symphonic Winds and the Stoneleigh Choral Society. He has also performed with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concert programme will begin with a performance of the overture to Der Freischutz by Weber, followed by excerpts from Schubert’s Rosamunde ballet music. The concerto will follow the interval.

• Langtree Sinfonia’s summer concert takes place at the Church of St Mary-le-More in Wallingford on Saturday, May 21 at 7pm. Tickets (£12) will be availble on the door or call 07951 712611, email langtreesinfonia@gmail.com or visit langtreesinfonia.

co.uk