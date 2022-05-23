Sunny Latin rhythms with West Country heartbeat

FOLK legends Steve Knightley and Phil Beer have been playing together for almost four decades.

They have released 19 studio albums and five live ones and their 1995 album Lie of the Land was named folk album of the year by Q magazine.

Now the pair — alias Show of Hands — are touring and will appear in Nettlebed next week with Irish-American roots quartet Track Dogs for a one-off show.

Track Dogs, comprising Garrett Wall, Dave Mooney, Howard Brown and Robbie K Jones, are based in Madrid and their sound has been described as a fusion of styles including folk, Latin, Americana and bluegrass.

The supergroup will feature fiddle, cajon, trumpet, banjo, guitars, bass and mandolin with all six men singing. Steve says: “Think sun-soaked Latin rhythms with a West Country heartbeat, an unforgettable evening of six guys sharing vocals, songs and stories and swapping melodies.”

The Dog Show Sessions is at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday, starting at 7.50pm. Tickets cost £27 on the door or call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk