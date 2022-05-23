Lovely musical tour of Commonwealth

THIS concert was to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee and in aid of the Jacaranda Trust, which supports vulnerable people in Zimbabwe.

The programme was entitled This Sceptred Isle and featured a rich tapestry of folk songs from all four nations of the United

Kingdom.

There was the old English melody My Lady Greensleeves, the Irish The Lark in the Clear Air, Robbie Burns’s words set to the Scottish air Ye Banks and Braes and the traditional Welsh air The Ash Grove.

The Aliquando singers excelled with their rich harmonies, despite being several members down due to an outbreak of covid.

The second half moved to the Commonwealth.

Lynne Felicity Highfield and David Banbury’s comic adaption of the Australian Bush ballad Waltzing Matilda brought the house down with whistles and catcalls setting the tone.

Gill Aitchison providded a lovely solo performance of My Johnny Was a Shoemaker, accompanied by the choir.

She is to be congratulated for singing from memory and making such a good job of it.

Crosfields School’s year 4 boys and girls then filed on to the stage, summoned by the call of African bongo drums to deliver their energetic song Zulu Warrior followed by a well-choreographed song and dance routine, Groovy Grandma.

The audience responded with thunderous applause.

The African theme continued with the dramatic appearance of Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Tsungai Tsikirai, wearing traditional dress together with the accomplished drummer Samuel Chagumachiniyi.

She was accompanied by Aliquando to sing the traditional South African hymn Siyahamba followed by an electrifying performance of the gospel-influenced house song Jerusalema.

The audience responded enthusiastically to these exotic tribal rhythmic sounds and were encouraged to sing the refrain in her final songs, Dzinomwa and Nhemamsasa.

The musical tour around the Commonwealth returned home with the traditional I Vow to Thee My Country and God Save The Queen, accompanied by an upstanding audience.

Aliquando’s next concert, entitled Of Shepherds and Kings, will be at St Mary’s Church, Henley, on Saturday, November 19 and will include the miracle story of Amahl and the Night Visitors.

Terry Grourk