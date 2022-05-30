Tribute to jazz great

ONE of Britain’s top jazz pianists will pay homage to a jazz legend on Sunday.

Craig Milverton will highlight the best of Oscar Peterson’s output in a tribute afternoon at the Oaken Grove Vineyard in Fawley. He will be joined by Henley jazz saxophonist Art Themen with Andy Crowdy on bass.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest jazz pianists of all time, Peterson was known for his speed and dexterity, attention to detail and dazzling style.

The music will be accompanied by the vineyard’s own wine along with beer and food. Grazing platters (£12.50 per person) can be ordered when booking tickets. Tables for two to six people (from £40 to £120 a table) are available and tables of six receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

• In Celebration of Oscar Peterson is at Oaken Grove Vineyard in Benhams Lane, Fawley, on Sunday, from noon to 6pm. Gates open at noon and guests can enjoy drinks on the wine terrace before the jazz starts at 3pm. For more information, call 07792 633987 or visit

oakengrovevineyard.co.uk