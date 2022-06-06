Quartet’s superb start to new innovative concert series

THE inaugural concert in the new series taking place in Northend village hall introduced the Edenis Quartet.

Mio Takahashi and Kynan Walker (violin), Inis Asano (viola) and Gerard Flotats (cello) are all students at the Royal Academy of Music.

Series founder Phil Cashian says the aim of the concerts is to offer “adventurous” programming and give opportunities to up and coming musicians.

If the first one is anything to go by, he is delivering.

The hall, with its window alcove providing a striking and resonant platform for the performers, seemed a perfect setting for small-scale works.

Quartet concerts frequently kick off with one of Haydn’s many masterpieces and this recital was no exception.

However, it was immediately clear that the Edenis Quartet’s approach was far from treating the work as something of a warm-up.

Haydn’s Op.20 no.5 in F minor — one of the six “Sun” quartets — is a highly complex work and was approached with all due seriousness by the young musicians.

Given equal weight by Haydn, all four players worked hard to bring through the widely varying moods of the music, producing both enormous power and highly delicate playing at different times. As part of their determination to capture the style of the era, the musicians all used classical-style bows, which added a special silkiness to their sound.

In particular the Adagio

movement, with its almost improvisatory first violin part, was quite magical.

Each piece was introduced to the audience with a few words by Kynan Walker, which was as well as the two remaining items were far from standard quartet recital fare.

Back with their modern bows, Edenis next performed Three Pieces for string quartet by Stravinsky, completed in 1914.

The highly fragmentary pieces — idiosyncratic sketches of a dance, a clown and of Spanish folk musicians — made virtuosic demands on all the players, which they tackled with gusto.

The final offering of the afternoon was another rare treat: a performance of Florence Price’s Quartet no. 1 in G major.

Born in 1887, Price won both first and third prize for two compositions at the Wanamaker Foundation Awards in 1932.

As an African-American female composer, she has long been woefully neglected.

The 2009 discovery of a cache of her compositions in an abandoned summer house where she once worked has led to a reappraisal of her work which is now finally being introduced to a wider public.

Her first quartet was completed in 1929 during a period of intensive study. It has two movements and the first is very reminiscent of the more familiar works of the late Romantic composers.

It is the second movement where we really hear Price’s distinctive voice.

The Andante moderato begins with a haunting, spiritual-style melody. This is interrupted by a contrasting, almost jazz-like, section of alternating pizzicato and bowed interjections shared between the instruments.

It includes a remarkable duet featuring the first violin and viola, with the viola being offered a highly prominent role and played beautifully in this performance.

With such an innovative programme, this new concert series got off to an excellent start.

The next event will take place on Sunday, September 18.

Elestr Lee