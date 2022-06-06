Pianist to celebrate composer

PIANIST Anita D’Attellis will be performing music spanning two centuries in a Wallingford Chamber Music concert tomorrow (Saturday).

The music will include Franz Schubert’s Four Impromptus, Op. posth. 142 and a selection from Edvard Grieg’s Lyric Pieces. Anita will play Alexander Scriabin’s Three Études: C sharp minor, Op. 2 no. 1, C sharp minor, Op. 42 no. 5, and D sharp minor, Op. 8 no. 12.

The music teacher from Henley says: “This year marks the 150th anniversary of Scriabin’s birth and I shall be playing a few of his early works.

“I am also playing two new pieces, composed by the wonderful Graham Lynch. His piano works are always beautiful and evocative and he is planning to come to the concert from his home in Cornwall to hear this world premiere.”

• The Wallingford Chamber Music concert is at the Church of St Mary-le-More, Market Place, Wallingford, OX10 0EG tomorrow (June 4) at 8pm. Tickets cost £18, under-25s free. Tickets will be available at the door, unless they are sold out. Call the box office on 07968 703079 or visit www.anitapiano.com