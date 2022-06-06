Boyfriend organises memorial concert for talented singer-songwriter

NETTLEBED Folk Club is celebrating the life of singer-songwriter and regular visitor Rowan Godel, who passed away in February after a two-year struggle with cancer.

Her boyfriend, Benji Kirkpatrick, has brought together a range of musicians and singers for a tribute concert.

Charlie Dore, Jackie Oates and Megan Henwood, who along with Rowan were the Ladies of Nettlebed, will perform.

Also taking to the stage will be members of Oysterband and John Jones & the Reluctant Ramblers, comprising Benji and Tim Cotterell, Al Scott, Boff Whalley, Lindsey Oliver and Gregg Cave.

Rowan and Benji met playing in the Reluctant Ramblers and performed with them many times.

Benji says: “Rowan was an essential and integral part of the band with her flawless, honey-soaked voice. Although it won’t be the same without her, the Ramblers will honour her memory as best they can.”

Several songs written by Rowan will be performed on the night alongside other collaborations that she was involved with. A couple of original songs have been written specially for the occasion.

Benji adds: “Rowan’s 2020 album, Where the Wild Horses Roam, stands as a testament to her skill as a singer-songwriter. While inevitably sad, the tribute is intended to be celebratory and uplifting and to reflect the gentle soul that Rowan was.”

All proceeds from the show will be donated to Gatehouse in Oxford to support vulnerable young adults.

• The Rowan Godel Tribute Concert takes place at Nettlebed Folk Club on Monday, doors open 7.50pm. For more information and to buy tickets, call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk