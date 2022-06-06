All white on the night for opera

THE season at Garsington Opera opened this week with most events sold out.

However, there is still a chance to buy tickets for Benjamin Britten’s The Turn of the Screw and for community opera Dalia.

Garsington executive director Nicola Creed says: “We’re delighted to once again be in the beautiful opera pavilion at Wormsley.

“Rehearsals have sounded wonderful and the gardens are looking exquisite.”

The first production is Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo by John Caird, starring tenor Ed Lyon.

In this moving tale, Orpheus sings his way to the underworld in pursuit of his wife Euridice, overcoming all obstacles by the power of his voice. He finds her but loses her again.

The black tie dress code has been relaxed for this production in favour of the audience wearing white and cream in order to be fully immersed in the experience.

Designer Robert Jones says: “Think elegant and relaxed summer country wedding style.”

Mozart’s Così fan tutte is a bittersweet comedy in which real people face real and painful predicaments.

John Cox is recreating his celebrated production from Garsington Manor, while Tobias Ringborg will return to conduct.

There has also been a cast change as Camila Titinger had to withdraw from her role as Fiordiligi for medical reasons. Her understudy Camilla Harris has been promoted to the role.

Opening on Saturday, June 18, Dvořák’s Rusalka combines folk tunes and soaring romantic melodies, including Song to the Moon.

Natalya Romaniw sings the title role in this new production directed by Jack Furness and conducted by Douglas Boyd, Garsington Opera’s artistic director. Running from Saturday, July 2 is Britten’s The Turn of the Screw, an award-

winning production with a gripping score full of suspense and intensity.

Louisa Muller’s production, which won the 2020 Royal Philharmonic Society Award, will be conducted by Mark Wigglesworth, making his debut at Garsington.

Verity Wingate will play the governess and Robert Murray will play the prologue and Quint.

On Thursday, July 28, new “people’s opera” Dalia will open for three performances.

Co-created and performed by 180 amateur and professional participants, the opera is about a Syrian girl, a refugee, who triumphs over adversity to follow her dream.

Created by composer Roxanna Panufnik, librettist Jessica Duchen and director Karen Gillingham, the opera was commissioned by Garsington Opera to engage local participants from diverse backgrounds.

The story champions diversity through music to highlight what makes us all human and was developed in consultation with refugee organisations, sports charities and practitioners.

The protagonist, 12-year-old Dalia, played by Adrianna Forbes-Dorant, arrives in Britain as a refugee from Syria, having lost her family in traumatic circumstances.

She is fostered by a local family and discovers a passion for cricket. She follows her dream but faces the challenges of racism and her own inner demons to make an impossible decision.

For more information and to book tickets, visit garsingtonopera.org