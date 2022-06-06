Summer concert with old favourites

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra will perform some much-loved pieces at its summer concert at Christ Church in Henley.

The concert on June 18 will open with Felix Mendelssohn’s atmospheric and moving Hebrides Overture, also known as Fingal’s Cave.

The German composer was inspired to write the piece after a visit to the Scottish Isles in 1828.

The early Romantic musician experienced the acoustics of Fingal’s Cave on the island of Staffa, where puffins reside and the waves of the Atlantic Ocean crash against it.

This will be followed by Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 3. Considered ground-breaking at the time, the concerto is the third in a group of six concertos representing the pinnacle of chamber music in the high baroque period.

The final piece is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, his last and longest symphony. It is nicknamed Jupiter after the Roman king of the gods and the god of sky and thunder.

• Henley Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert is at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, on Saturday, June 18 at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 unreserved, £8 students and under-16s. For more information and to book, call 07726 459261, email hsoboxoffice@gmail.com or visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk